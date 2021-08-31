Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

115,969 KM

Details Description

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT | AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT | AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

115,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7829766
  • Stock #: M3298
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG7CG149722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Titanium Silver 3.5L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD You will not find a cleaner 2012 Santa Fe anywhere else in BC! This particular Santa Fe is the upgraded Sport package, which gives customers a sunroof, fog lights, and an upgraded interior! Plus, the odometer on this Santa Fe is over 40,000 lower than the market average! BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | HEATED SEATS | CERTIFIED | AIR CONDITIONING | LOCAL CAR | LOW KMS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | FOG LIGHTS | AWD Why Buy From us? *5x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner *Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence *AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($380 value): - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $499 administration fee. CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

