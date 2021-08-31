+ taxes & licensing
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Recent Arrival! 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Titanium Silver 3.5L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD You will not find a cleaner 2012 Santa Fe anywhere else in BC! This particular Santa Fe is the upgraded Sport package, which gives customers a sunroof, fog lights, and an upgraded interior! Plus, the odometer on this Santa Fe is over 40,000 lower than the market average! BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | HEATED SEATS | CERTIFIED | AIR CONDITIONING | LOCAL CAR | LOW KMS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | FOG LIGHTS | AWD Why Buy From us? *5x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner *Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence *AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($380 value): - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $499 administration fee. CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
