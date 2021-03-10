2012 Infiniti G37

$15,885 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 4 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6793094

Stock #: M634898A

VIN: JN1CV6EL5CM471064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 133,456 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Comfort Illuminated Entry System Sunglasses holder in overhead console Windows Rear Window Defroster Safety Front/rear crumple zones Front seat side-impact airbags Rear 3-point seat belts Front/rear side curtain airbags Convenience Front door map pockets analog clock HomeLink universal garage door opener (2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets Seating Front seat active head restraints Power Options pwr trunk release Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers Dark chrome-tinted grille Additional Features Aluminum Interior Accents LED Tail lights Battery Saver Dome Light Front/rear stabilizer bars Colour-keyed door handles illuminated ashtray Brake shift interlock dual digital trip odometers Illuminated emergency inside trunk release Illuminated glove box Dual chrome tailpipe finishers Front seatback map pockets Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/auto on/off feature Pipe-style side door guard beams Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering All-Wheel Drive LATCh child seat tether provisions Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Front armrest Retained accessory pwr for windows/sunroof Dual front map lights Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/visor extensions Rearview monitor Leather & aluminum shift lever Dead pedal Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/memory Rear folding bench seat Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/memory In-glass diversity antenna/rear roof satellite antenna Front assist grip (2) coat hanger hooks Rear sonar system UV filtering glass 8-km/h energy absorbing bumpers Aluminum door sill kick plates w/Infiniti script Fully lined illuminated trunk Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor 3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine VVEL & CVTCS valve timing Engine mounts -inc: (2) side, (1) rear Pwr moonroof w/one-touch open/close, tilt, sliding sunshade Fog lights on lower fascia Infiniti Performance Line badging Indicator lights -inc: cruise control, fuel lid, high beam, PRND, turn signal/hazard, VDC off Multi-function trip computer -inc: average fuel economy, average speed, distance to empty, driving time, instant fuel economy Warning chimes -inc: headlight, ignition key reminder Front/rear cup holders, front bottle holders Anti-germ treated surfaces -inc: steering, shift knob, keys, assist grips, door grips Front 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners, load limiters Vehicle info system w/7" colour LCD monitor accessed via Infiniti controller -inc: outside temp display, vehicle maintenance information

