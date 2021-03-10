Menu
2012 Infiniti G37

133,456 KM

Details Description Features

$15,885

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

X Locally Driven/ Leather/ Sunroof/ AWD

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

133,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6793094
  • Stock #: M634898A
  • VIN: JN1CV6EL5CM471064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 133,456 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD/ Local Vehicle/ Inspected/ Leather

Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. This coupe has 135,421 kms. It's white in colour. It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 330HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Tachometer
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Illuminated Entry System
Sunglasses holder in overhead console
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear crumple zones
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front door map pockets
analog clock
HomeLink universal garage door opener
(2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Front seat active head restraints
pwr trunk release
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Dark chrome-tinted grille
Aluminum Interior Accents
LED Tail lights
Battery Saver
Dome Light
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed door handles
illuminated ashtray
Brake shift interlock
dual digital trip odometers
Illuminated emergency inside trunk release
Illuminated glove box
Dual chrome tailpipe finishers
Front seatback map pockets
Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/auto on/off feature
Pipe-style side door guard beams
Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
All-Wheel Drive
LATCh child seat tether provisions
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Front armrest
Retained accessory pwr for windows/sunroof
Dual front map lights
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/visor extensions
Rearview monitor
Leather & aluminum shift lever
Dead pedal
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/memory
Rear folding bench seat
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/memory
In-glass diversity antenna/rear roof satellite antenna
Front assist grip
(2) coat hanger hooks
Rear sonar system
UV filtering glass
8-km/h energy absorbing bumpers
Aluminum door sill kick plates w/Infiniti script
Fully lined illuminated trunk
Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
VVEL & CVTCS valve timing
Engine mounts -inc: (2) side, (1) rear
Pwr moonroof w/one-touch open/close, tilt, sliding sunshade
Fog lights on lower fascia
Infiniti Performance Line badging
Indicator lights -inc: cruise control, fuel lid, high beam, PRND, turn signal/hazard, VDC off
Multi-function trip computer -inc: average fuel economy, average speed, distance to empty, driving time, instant fuel economy
Warning chimes -inc: headlight, ignition key reminder
Front/rear cup holders, front bottle holders
Anti-germ treated surfaces -inc: steering, shift knob, keys, assist grips, door grips
Front 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners, load limiters
Vehicle info system w/7" colour LCD monitor accessed via Infiniti controller -inc: outside temp display, vehicle maintenance information

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

