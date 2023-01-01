Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

281,869 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Overland - Sunroof - Navigation

Overland - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

281,869KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9495196
  Stock #: 18950A
  VIN: 1C4RJFCG6CC342765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 281,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 281,869 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

