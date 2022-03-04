Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Wrangler

125,457 KM

Details Description Features

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA, Local, No Accidents, Only 125k, Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA, Local, No Accidents, Only 125k, Automatic

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

125,457KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8592821
  • Stock #: 8919
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6CL278919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8919
  • Mileage 125,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Accidents! Only 125,000 km's!


Loaded with Navigation, Unlimited 4-Door, Excellent unmodified condition, leather heated power seats, Bluetooth, all of the power options and more. Rare find and excellent condition.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2012 Jeep Wrangler U...
 125,457 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic
2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SP...
 216,882 KM
$4,980 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape 4WD...
 172,400 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory