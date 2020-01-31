Beautiful one-owner, locally owned and serviced 2012 Kia Optima EX FWD with NO ACCIDENTS and ONLY 127,567 km's! It comes equipped with Remote Keyless Entry, Backup Camera, Front Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Panoramic Sunroof and more! Come in today before someone else does!



2012 Kia Optima EX FWD

6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic

2.4L I4 DOHC 16V CVVT

Silver Exterior With Black Leather Interior



Reviews:

* Owners rate Optima's overall value highly, with most reporting tremendous satisfaction with the feature content to price ratio. Styling, and the panoramic roof, were also highly rated- as is performance from turbocharged models. Though rear-seat headroom is at a bit of a premium, the rear seats are otherwise spacious and comfortable. Good ride quality rounds out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca