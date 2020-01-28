Menu
2012 Kia Rondo

V6 EX, 2.7L, Heated Seats, Like New Condition!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,022KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4596321
  • Stock #: 4086
  • VIN: KNAHH8A60C7394086
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Amazing condition! Local BC Kia Rondo EX V6 with the popular 2.7L engine and automatic transmission. Well equipped with all of the power options, heated seats, Bluetooth, iPod hookup, air conditioning, cruise control and more.


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

