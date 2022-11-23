Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

223,694 KM

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

AWD V6 Auto LX, Local, Bluetooth, Alloys, Parking Sensors

2012 Kia Sorento

AWD V6 Auto LX, Local, Bluetooth, Alloys, Parking Sensors

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

223,694KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9345397
  • Stock #: 4434
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA20CG274434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 223,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Kia Sorento All Wheel Drive V6. Well equipped with 3rd row seating, front and rear zone climate control air conditioning, backup parking sensors, alloy wheels, cruise control, all of the power options and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

