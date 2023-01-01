$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2012 Lincoln MKX
LOCAL, 1 OWNER, LOW KM
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9467523
- Stock #: AA2306
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JK8CBL15824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2306
- Mileage 98,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM, local, 1 owner, AWD, 3.7L V6, 6 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, sync bluetooth, voice navigation, panoramic roof, TXH audio, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, backup camera, reverse sensing, adaptive cruise control, class 2 trlr tow, securilock anti theft, 20" aluminum wheels aned much more to enjoy!
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.