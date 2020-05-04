Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Hatchback Sport GS Skyactive, Sunroof, Leather, Bluetooth

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,359KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4964151
  • Stock #: 0090
  • VIN: JM1BL1L76C1620090
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

Local BC Mazda3 Hatchback with No Accidents! Automatic transmission and loaded with options including power sunroof, leather heated power seating, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, power windows and locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, very fuel efficient 4-cylinder engine and more.


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Safety
  • Traction Control
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

