$18,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2012 MINI Cooper
JCW
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$18,288
- Listing ID: 8664310
- Stock #: ET9617
- VIN: WMWSV9C55CT199617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eclipse Grey Met
- Interior Colour Carbon Black Lthrette
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # ET9617
- Mileage 111,157 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this recent arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! This exceptional locally owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced 2012 Mini John Cooper Works! With very low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a flawless declaration-free accident history this OpenRoad Certified 2012 Mini John Cooper Works has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! Equipped with a turbocharged 1.6L 4-cylinder 16 valve gasoline engine producing 208 Hp and 192 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed manual transmission, this Mini John Cooper Works is the perfect balance of performance, practicality, and price! Features include: panoramic tilt/slide glass sunroof, push button start, automatic climate control, power heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors, heated front seats, premium Harman Kardon surround sound with 10 speakers, leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, USB/analog input, xenon headlamps, Brembo brakes, and much more! To truly appreciate the incredible value that this magnificent 2012 Mini John Cooper Works represents, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Vehicle Features
