Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

219,000 KM

Details Features

$7,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,850

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1681767065
  2. 1681767067
  3. 1681767070
  4. 1681767074
  5. 1681767076
  6. 1681767078
  7. 1681767081
  8. 1681767084
  9. 1681767086
  10. 1681767088
  11. 1681767091
  12. 1681767094
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,850

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
219,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844988
  • Stock #: R859
  • VIN: JA4AT2AW4CU601073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Equalizer
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

2007 Chevrolet Impala
201,000 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Focus
266,000 KM
$3,850 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150
223,000 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory