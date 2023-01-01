$7,850+ tax & licensing
$7,850
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,850
+ taxes & licensing
219,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9844988
- Stock #: R859
- VIN: JA4AT2AW4CU601073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Equalizer
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
