2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,850 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9844988

9844988 Stock #: R859

R859 VIN: JA4AT2AW4CU601073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Equalizer Bluetooth Connection

