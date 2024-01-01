Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! New Battery! The 2012 Nissan Frontier 4X2 is a midsize pickup truck known for its robust performance and versatility. It comes with a choice of two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 152 horsepower and a 4.0-liter V6 with 261 horsepower. The Frontier offers a spacious and comfortable cabin, user-friendly controls, and a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. Its rugged build, strong towing capacity, and off-road capabilities make it suitable for both work and recreation. The truck also includes practical features such as a bed liner and adjustable tie-downs for added convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2012 Nissan Frontier

153,751 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Frontier

King Cab S 4X2 at

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Frontier

King Cab S 4X2 at

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11583432
  2. 11583432
  3. 11583432
  4. 11583432
  5. 11583432
  6. 11583432
  7. 11583432
  8. 11583432
  9. 11583432
  10. 11583432
  11. 11583432
  12. 11583432
  13. 11583432
  14. 11583432
  15. 11583432
  16. 11583432
  17. 11583432
  18. 11583432
  19. 11583432
  20. 11583432
  21. 11583432
  22. 11583432
Contact Seller
Sale

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,751KM
VIN 1N6BD0CT1CC474252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CARMINE
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA74252
  • Mileage 153,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! New Battery! The 2012 Nissan Frontier 4X2 is a midsize pickup truck known for its robust performance and versatility. It comes with a choice of two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 152 horsepower and a 4.0-liter V6 with 261 horsepower. The Frontier offers a spacious and comfortable cabin, user-friendly controls, and a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. Its rugged build, strong towing capacity, and off-road capabilities make it suitable for both work and recreation. The truck also includes practical features such as a bed liner and adjustable tie-downs for added convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A 22,755 KM $52,788 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD 13,625 KM $56,997 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota RAV4 Base 4A for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Toyota RAV4 Base 4A 160,928 KM $12,913 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Frontier