Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CARMINE
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA74252
- Mileage 153,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Battery! The 2012 Nissan Frontier 4X2 is a midsize pickup truck known for its robust performance and versatility. It comes with a choice of two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 152 horsepower and a 4.0-liter V6 with 261 horsepower. The Frontier offers a spacious and comfortable cabin, user-friendly controls, and a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. Its rugged build, strong towing capacity, and off-road capabilities make it suitable for both work and recreation. The truck also includes practical features such as a bed liner and adjustable tie-downs for added convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
