Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Frontier

192,088 KM

Details Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Frontier

2012 Nissan Frontier

SV *COLOUR MATCHED CANPY*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Frontier

SV *COLOUR MATCHED CANPY*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

192,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9461518
  • Stock #: VW1544B
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV2CC459235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 192,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 48,988 KM
$46,566 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 35,688 KM
$39,966 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 26,888 KM
$67,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory