Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Leaf

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Leaf

2012 Nissan Leaf

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Leaf

SL

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630699
  • Stock #: R712
  • VIN: JN1AZ0CP5CT021726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN SOLID LEAF.  BATTERY AT 8/12 BARS.  CONSISTENTLY GETTING 70KM ON FULL CHARGE. 

CLEAN CARFAX

NO ACCIDENTS

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

2006 Chrysler 300 C
 249,000 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 214,000 KM
$6,850 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 323i
 261,000 KM
$6,850 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory