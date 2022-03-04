2012 Nissan Leaf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8630699

8630699 Stock #: R712

R712 VIN: JN1AZ0CP5CT021726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.