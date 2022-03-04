$7,900+ tax & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2012 Nissan Leaf
SL
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,000KM
- Listing ID: 8630699
- Stock #: R712
- VIN: JN1AZ0CP5CT021726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN SOLID LEAF. BATTERY AT 8/12 BARS. CONSISTENTLY GETTING 70KM ON FULL CHARGE.
CLEAN CARFAX
NO ACCIDENTS
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor
