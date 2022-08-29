$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2012 Nissan Pathfinder
SV - Fog Lights
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
190,330KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9044707
- Stock #: N599417B
- VIN: 5N1AR1NB9CC610052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 190,330 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 266HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Windows
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
