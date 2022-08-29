2012 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 3 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9044707

9044707 Stock #: N599417B

N599417B VIN: 5N1AR1NB9CC610052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 190,330 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Windows Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.