2012 Nissan Versa

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 0 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6940006

6940006 Stock #: 21EX9782A

21EX9782A VIN: 3N1BC1CP3CL368360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21EX9782A

Mileage 106,002 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.