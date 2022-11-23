Menu
2012 RAM 3500

249,527 KM

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

ST - Power Doors - USB Port

ST - Power Doors - USB Port

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

249,527KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408748
  • Stock #: 18280B
  • VIN: 3C63D3GL1CG164934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether you're on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 3500 gets the job done. This 2012 Ram 3500 is for sale today.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 249,527 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Doors, Usb Port.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
POWER DOORS
USB port

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

