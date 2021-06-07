Menu
2012 Subaru WRX

132,904 KM

$23,885

+ tax & licensing
$23,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2012 Subaru WRX

2012 Subaru WRX

WRX STI W/TECH PKG

2012 Subaru WRX

WRX STI W/TECH PKG

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$23,885

+ taxes & licensing

132,904KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7222841
  Stock #: LC0794B
  VIN: JF1GV8J67CL025455

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 132,904 KM

Vehicle Description

With crisp steering and quick turn-in, this Subaru WRX carves up corners like the rally-inspired beast it is. This 2012 Subaru WRX is for sale today.

Unflinching all-road performance and an unabashed design express the uncompromising soul of this Subaru WRX, a real-world sports car as forceful as its presence. Its a commuter, an errand-runner, and a track-day weapon, all rolled into one. Take it to school or work during the week and take it to the track on the weekend without missing a beat. This Subaru WRX blends everyday practicality with a thrilling driving experience like nothing else. This sedan has 132,186 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 305HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
tinted windows
Front fog lights
Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-colour door handles
Carpeted floor mats
Rear window defogger w/timer
Rear seat HVAC ducts
Roof mounted antenna
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Pwr windows -inc: drive window auto up/down
Stainless steel exhaust tips
Direct ignition system
Collapsible steering column
trunk light
SIRIUS satellite radio w/(3) month trial subscription
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Illuminated ignition key ring
Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
seatback storage pockets
Wiper De-icer
Engine speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Intercooler
Front armrest
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade
Lockable & illuminated glove box
Leather-wrapped gear selector
Collapsible brake pedal
Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints
Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
Front/rear door integrated bottle holders
Underbody rear aerodynamic diffuser
Black stainless steel mesh grille w/(6) star cluster
Rear folding centre armrest
Aluminum sport pedals
Storage compartments in doors
Sport-type bumper w/side cooling ducts
Wide front fenders w/cooling vents
4-level heated front seats
P245/40WR18 Dunlop SP600 summer performance tires
Compact T135/70D17 spare tire
Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors -inc: integrated LED turn signals
Aerodynamic side ground effects
Dual front visors w/mirrors
High profile rear spoiler
Chrome lower door window moulding
Outboard seating assist grips
Dark titanium accent/trim finish
Sub-floor storage compartment
Brushed aluminum STI door sills
Impact-absorbing drivers footrest
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: g-load sensor
Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay
3-point rear seat belts -inc: ALR, integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
Automatic climate control -inc: air conditioning, filtration system
Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut hood supports, functional hood scoop
Iridium spark plugs
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
Hill holder system
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve high-pressure turbocharged horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system, Subaru intelligent drive engine management system
4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front MacPherson inverted KYB strut w/front forged aluminum lower arm, rear double wishbone, front & rear stabilizer bars
6-speed close ratio manual transmission
High performance quad tip exhaust
High performance STI sport-tuned suspension
Pwr front/rear ventilated Brembo high-performance disc brakes -inc: front four-piston calipers, rear dual-piston calipers, STI branding
Solid rubber engine mounts
3-point front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors, pretensioners & load limiters
Auto-off xenon HID headlights w/manual levelling -inc: contoured multi-reflector high beams, projector low beams
Instrument panel -inc: electroluminescent sport design gauges w/metal trim, adjustable dash illumination, full needle sweep on startup, speedometer, 8000 rpm centre mounted tachometer w/warning alarm, duel trip odometer, fuel gauge, fuel door indicator...
18" x 8.5" 14-spoke high-lustre finish cast aluminum alloy wheels -inc: STI centre caps

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

