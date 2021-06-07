2012 Subaru WRX

$23,885 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 9 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7222841

7222841 Stock #: LC0794B

LC0794B VIN: JF1GV8J67CL025455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,904 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Side-impact door beams Front/rear side curtain airbags Front & rear crumple zones Exterior tinted windows Front fog lights Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-colour door handles Convenience Carpeted floor mats Rear window defogger w/timer Comfort Rear seat HVAC ducts Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Security Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer Power Options Pwr windows -inc: drive window auto up/down Additional Features Stainless steel exhaust tips Direct ignition system Collapsible steering column trunk light SIRIUS satellite radio w/(3) month trial subscription Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers Illuminated ignition key ring Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction seatback storage pockets Wiper De-icer Engine speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Intercooler Front armrest Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade Lockable & illuminated glove box Leather-wrapped gear selector Collapsible brake pedal Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH) Front/rear door integrated bottle holders Underbody rear aerodynamic diffuser Black stainless steel mesh grille w/(6) star cluster Rear folding centre armrest Aluminum sport pedals Storage compartments in doors Sport-type bumper w/side cooling ducts Wide front fenders w/cooling vents 4-level heated front seats P245/40WR18 Dunlop SP600 summer performance tires Compact T135/70D17 spare tire Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors -inc: integrated LED turn signals Aerodynamic side ground effects Dual front visors w/mirrors High profile rear spoiler Chrome lower door window moulding Outboard seating assist grips Dark titanium accent/trim finish Sub-floor storage compartment Brushed aluminum STI door sills Impact-absorbing drivers footrest 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: g-load sensor Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay 3-point rear seat belts -inc: ALR, integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors Automatic climate control -inc: air conditioning, filtration system Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut hood supports, functional hood scoop Iridium spark plugs Electronic throttle control (ETC) Hill holder system 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve high-pressure turbocharged horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system, Subaru intelligent drive engine management system 4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front MacPherson inverted KYB strut w/front forged aluminum lower arm, rear double wishbone, front & rear stabilizer bars 6-speed close ratio manual transmission High performance quad tip exhaust High performance STI sport-tuned suspension Pwr front/rear ventilated Brembo high-performance disc brakes -inc: front four-piston calipers, rear dual-piston calipers, STI branding Solid rubber engine mounts 3-point front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors, pretensioners & load limiters Auto-off xenon HID headlights w/manual levelling -inc: contoured multi-reflector high beams, projector low beams Instrument panel -inc: electroluminescent sport design gauges w/metal trim, adjustable dash illumination, full needle sweep on startup, speedometer, 8000 rpm centre mounted tachometer w/warning alarm, duel trip odometer, fuel gauge, fuel door indicator... 18" x 8.5" 14-spoke high-lustre finish cast aluminum alloy wheels -inc: STI centre caps

