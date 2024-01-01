$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Avalon
XLS
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BK3DB8CU448950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2012 Toyota Avalon XLS Wine Red 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic FWD
6-Speed Automatic.
Reviews:
* First and foremost, owners on the internet tend to rave about the roominess, comfort, luxury and quality imparted by the Avalon driving experience. Long-haul comfort, acceleration, and bang-for-the-buck are also highly rated. The up-level audio system is said to deliver a noteworthy listening experience, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
