Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Bodystyle 2012 Toyota Avalon with no accidents and a local BC car. Loaded with leather interior, heated seats, power sunroof, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, keyless-entry, climate control air conditioning and much more. <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1721772703112_5280247338678896 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. </p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $375<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715031292914_8639568369688433 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2012 Toyota Avalon

141,203 KM

Details Description Features

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Avalon

XLS with 141,000km's, Local, No Accidents, Amazing Condition!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Avalon

XLS with 141,000km's, Local, No Accidents, Amazing Condition!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 11508585
  2. 11508585
  3. 11508585
  4. 11508585
  5. 11508585
  6. 11508585
  7. 11508585
  8. 11508585
  9. 11508585
  10. 11508585
  11. 11508585
  12. 11508585
  13. 11508585
  14. 11508585
  15. 11508585
  16. 11508585
  17. 11508585
  18. 11508585
  19. 11508585
  20. 11508585
  21. 11508585
Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,203KM
VIN 4T1BK3DB8CU448950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,203 KM

Vehicle Description

New Bodystyle 2012 Toyota Avalon with no accidents and a local BC car. Loaded with leather interior, heated seats, power sunroof, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, keyless-entry, climate control air conditioning and much more. 


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
woodgrain trim
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Multi-information Display
Illuminated Entry
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Carpeted floor mats
Assist grips
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Optitron electronic gauges
Coat hooks
Outside temp gauge
water temp gauge
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Pwr fuel lid release
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Sliding front centre console box
12V accessory pwr outlet
Fully carpeted cargo area
Overhead sunglass compartment

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Direct ignition system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Dual Exhaust System
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Dual VVT-i variable valve timing w/intelligence
6-speed automatic super electronically-controlled transmission (Super-ECT) -inc: sequential multi-mode shifter
Front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Side impact beams
Adjustable B-pillar & C-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Smart stop technology (SST)
Rear seatbelt comfort fit guides

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Front & rear splash guards
Full size spare tire w/alloy wheel
Automatic Headlamp System
Projector style halogen headlamps
P215/55R17 tires
High solar energy-absorbing glass
Pwr moonroof -inc: sunshade
Variable intermittent wipers -inc: mist feature

Additional Features

door ajar
trunk
dual trip odometer
map
Wood & leather-wrapped shift knob
Aluminum scuff plates
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side impact airbags
Shift position indicator
Folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals -inc: electrochromic driver side mirror
Manual Recline
17 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
MacPherson front suspension -inc: coil springs & gas struts
front seat belts
Warning lights -inc: low washer fluid
Rear seats -inc: (3) headrests
fold-down centre armrest w/pass-through
Pwr windows -inc: jam protection
auto up/down on all windows
Auto dual-zone climate control -inc: deodorizing air filter
Lighting -inc: courtesy
front & rear area
MacPherson rear independent suspension -inc: dual-link control arms
gas struts & coil springs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SPORT Convertible, Local, No Accidents, Leather, Super Clean! for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SPORT Convertible, Local, No Accidents, Leather, Super Clean! 188,820 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 V8 Extended Cab Shortbox, Local, No Accidents for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 V8 Extended Cab Shortbox, Local, No Accidents 356,144 KM $8,980 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Accord V6 Auto EX-L, Leather, Sunroof, Auto, Loaded and Clean! for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Honda Accord V6 Auto EX-L, Leather, Sunroof, Auto, Loaded and Clean! 281,868 KM $8,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Avalon