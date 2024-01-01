Menu
<p>ONE OWNER, CLEAN TITLE, BEST DEAL !!!</p>

2012 Toyota Camry

248,000 KM

$10,850

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry

12050263

2012 Toyota Camry

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
248,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK2CU522966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, CLEAN TITLE, BEST DEAL !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

