$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry
2012 Toyota Camry
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,504KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK0CU567596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,504 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
