2012 Toyota Corolla
2012 Toyota Corolla
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H6463
- Mileage 207,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2012 Toyota Corolla, now available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained Gray Corolla boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance. With its spacious interior featuring cloth seats and ample legroom, this sedan offers comfort for both driver and passengers. Whether you're commuting to work or running errands, this Corolla is ready to handle your daily adventures with ease.
This Corolla is packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. Stay connected with AM/FM radio, a CD player, and an auxiliary audio input. Plus, the heated mirrors keep you comfortable even on chilly mornings, and the power steering makes navigating tight spaces a breeze. This Corolla also comes with a temporary spare tire, a tilt steering wheel, and a pass-through rear seat, ensuring you're always prepared for anything.
With just 207,978km on the odometer, this Corolla is still in excellent condition and ready for many more miles on the road. Financing is available, so visit H2H Auto Group today and test drive this reliable and feature-packed sedan!
Here are 5 sizzling features to highlight:
- Powerful and Efficient: The 4-cylinder engine delivers reliable power while providing fuel efficiency.
- Safety First: Multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control provide peace of mind on every drive.
- Convenient Comfort: Enjoy features like heated mirrors, power steering, and a pass-through rear seat for enhanced convenience.
- Stay Connected: Enjoy entertainment with AM/FM radio, a CD player, and an auxiliary audio input.
- Well-Maintained: This Corolla has been well cared for and is ready for many more miles on the road.
Vehicle Features
