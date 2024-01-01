Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H6463
  • Mileage 207,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2012 Toyota Corolla, now available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained Gray Corolla boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance. With its spacious interior featuring cloth seats and ample legroom, this sedan offers comfort for both driver and passengers. Whether you're commuting to work or running errands, this Corolla is ready to handle your daily adventures with ease.

This Corolla is packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. Stay connected with AM/FM radio, a CD player, and an auxiliary audio input. Plus, the heated mirrors keep you comfortable even on chilly mornings, and the power steering makes navigating tight spaces a breeze. This Corolla also comes with a temporary spare tire, a tilt steering wheel, and a pass-through rear seat, ensuring you're always prepared for anything.

With just 207,978km on the odometer, this Corolla is still in excellent condition and ready for many more miles on the road. Financing is available, so visit H2H Auto Group today and test drive this reliable and feature-packed sedan!

Here are 5 sizzling features to highlight:

  • Powerful and Efficient: The 4-cylinder engine delivers reliable power while providing fuel efficiency.
  • Safety First: Multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control provide peace of mind on every drive.
  • Convenient Comfort: Enjoy features like heated mirrors, power steering, and a pass-through rear seat for enhanced convenience.
  • Stay Connected: Enjoy entertainment with AM/FM radio, a CD player, and an auxiliary audio input.
  • Well-Maintained: This Corolla has been well cared for and is ready for many more miles on the road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

