Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Corolla

181,436 KM

Details Features

$11,559

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
13063970

2012 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,559

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,436KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE3CC855889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,436 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 149,736 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 181,436 KM $11,559 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY FINANCING AVAILABLE 161,111 KM $12,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,559

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2012 Toyota Corolla