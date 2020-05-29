Menu
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2012 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius

V LUXURY, NAVI, MOONROOF, INSP, BCAA MBSHP, WARR, FINANCE

2012 Toyota Prius

V LUXURY, NAVI, MOONROOF, INSP, BCAA MBSHP, WARR, FINANCE

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,900KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5075544
  • VIN: JTDZN3EU5C3114729
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5
LOCAL CAR LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, LEATHER, MOONROOF, THULE RACK, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA. FULLY INSPECTED, FREE BCAA MEMBERSHIP, WARRANTY AND GREAT FINANCING!
Welcome to the Automarket, your Car Dealership of "YES". We have been lucky enough to buy in an a "LIKE NEW" Prius V. This car is loaded with all of the best options such as Heated Leather Seats, Big Double Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone with Streaming Audio and Back Up Camera. This is a Local Vancouver Car with No Major Claims what so ever. It even comes with  service history and a balance of the extended warranty. Having been fully Inspected, we know that the Oil is clean, the Front Brakes are 70% New, the Rear Brakes are 45% New and the Tires are 85% New. The only thing this stunning car needs now is a Happy New Home. THIS VEHICLE IS AUTOMARKET CERTIFIED AND QUALIFIES FOR A FREE LIMITED SUPERIOR WARRANTY AND A FREE BCAA MEMBERSHIP AND WE ARE SPECIALISTS AT FINANCING REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. WE ARE AGENTS FOR OVER 17 BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES.
 
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970       LANGLEY 604-533-1310       OWNER’S CELL 604-649-0565
 
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
 What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE DEALERSHIP OF YES
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
  • ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
  • IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
  • EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
  • EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY
  • EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR  SECURITY
  • EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
  • EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
  • DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
  • 36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
  • A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
  • RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
  • MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
  • MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
  • COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

