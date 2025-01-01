Menu
The 2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD Limited with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine delivers 179 horsepower and is paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. This configuration provides a balanced mix of fuel efficiency and capable all-weather performance with full-time all-wheel drive. The Limited trim adds premium features such as leather-trimmed seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, and a premium JBL audio system. It also includes keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Safety highlights include stability and traction control, antilock brakes, and full-length airbags. The interior is spacious, with ample cargo room and rear seat versatility. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2012 Toyota RAV4

76,895 KM

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD LIMITED 4A

12422892

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD LIMITED 4A

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Used
76,895KM
VIN 2T3DF4DV9CW234070

  Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  Interior Colour Ash
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 76,895 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2012 Toyota RAV4