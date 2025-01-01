$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4
4WD LIMITED 4A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Interior Colour Ash
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 76,895 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD Limited with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine delivers 179 horsepower and is paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. This configuration provides a balanced mix of fuel efficiency and capable all-weather performance with full-time all-wheel drive. The Limited trim adds premium features such as leather-trimmed seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, and a premium JBL audio system. It also includes keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Safety highlights include stability and traction control, antilock brakes, and full-length airbags. The interior is spacious, with ample cargo room and rear seat versatility. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
