2012 Toyota RAV4

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Non Smoker! Recent Trade In We're pleased to offer this nice sporty OPENROAD CERTIFIED 2012 Toyota RAV 4 Limited V6 for sale with 144,641 KMS . This local 2011 RAV 4 Limited is very clean, well maintained and easy to show! Key features include Automatic Transmission, Leather Heated Front Seats, Power Drivers Side Seat with Lumbar Support, Power Sunroof, , Dual Zone Climate Control, Navigation System and more! This fun to drive Rav 4 Limited is powered by an 3.5 Litre, 6 cylinder engine producing 269 Horsepower. Competitively priced and great value, this RAV 4 is ready for a new owner to enjoy. All trade-ins are welcome, and flexible financing and leasing options are available. Contact us to schedule your exclusive appointment, or to find out more! This vehicle is OpenRoad Certified! Buy with confidence. All pre-owned vehicles come reconditioned and safety inspected for peace of mind, and come with a complementary car proof report. Plus, OpenRoad Certified Pre-owned vehicles come with: 3-Day Money-Back Guarantee 153 Point InspectionClean Title Guarantee Free Carfax Report 90 Day/5,000 Km Powertrain Guarantee 30 Day/2,000 Km Exchange Policy Club OpenRoad Rewards Membership Enrollment OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lower mainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $495 Documentation Fee. Call Today 1-844-240-7833 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!
