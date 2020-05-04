19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
+ taxes & licensing
Certified, Low Mileage!
WE'RE STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store.
We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES HOTLINE sales@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2862
SERVICE HOTLINE service@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2991
See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online!
Hurry on this one! Marked down from $21998 - you save $4116. Styled to look timid and elegant, the Eos has s lot more to offer with sports car like grip and handling and a powerful set of engines. This 2012 Volkswagen Eos is for sale today in Surrey.
Redesigned for 2012, the Volkswagen Eos is a four-passenger hardtop convertible powered by a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, making it the epitome of fun in the sun. The Volkswagen Eos remains a fantastic bargain in convertibles. The retractable hardtop gives the Eos better year-round practicality compared to other convertibles. With nimble front-wheel-drive handling, a high-quality interior, a superb turbocharged engine and plenty of standard features, it continues to have few competitors at the price. For 2012, the Volkswagen Eos gets an entirely new front bumper. The wide sweep of front grille is new as is the fascia with redesigned LED headlights.This low mileage convertible has just 70,377 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white gold metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey. o~o
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2