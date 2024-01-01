Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Volkswagen Golf

198,083 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline 3dr HB Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline 3dr HB Auto

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,083KM
VIN WVWBA7AJ3CW183580

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # H3580
  • Mileage 198,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2006 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO 136,282 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic DX 2dr Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Honda Civic DX 2dr Auto 227,856 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sdn Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sdn Auto 94,062 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Golf