The 2012 Volkswagen Golf R manual is a high-performance hatchback designed for driving enthusiasts. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a Unitronic stage 1 tune its producing 295 horsepower and paired with a six-speed manual transmission, it delivers engaging control and precision. The 4Motion all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction and handling in various conditions. Its sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes, and performance exhaust enhance responsiveness and driving dynamics. The exterior features aggressive styling with unique bumpers, bi-xenon headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers bolstered sport seats, premium materials, and advanced features like dual-zone climate control and a premium audio system for a refined experience.

2012 Volkswagen Golf

174,018 KM

Details Description

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Golf

R 5 Dr Special Ed. 2.0T 4M 6sp

12944456

2012 Volkswagen Golf

R 5 Dr Special Ed. 2.0T 4M 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,018KM
VIN WVWPF7AJ0CW249168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Steel Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 24UTNA49168
  • Mileage 174,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2012 Volkswagen Golf