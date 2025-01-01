$18,988+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Golf
R 5 Dr Special Ed. 2.0T 4M 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Steel Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Vienna Lthr
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 24UTNA49168
- Mileage 174,018 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Volkswagen Golf R manual is a high-performance hatchback designed for driving enthusiasts. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a Unitronic stage 1 tune it's producing 295 horsepower and paired with a six-speed manual transmission, it delivers engaging control and precision. The 4Motion all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction and handling in various conditions. Its sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes, and performance exhaust enhance responsiveness and driving dynamics. The exterior features aggressive styling with unique bumpers, bi-xenon headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers bolstered sport seats, premium materials, and advanced features like dual-zone climate control and a premium audio system for a refined experience. As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
