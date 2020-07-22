Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf

124,202 KM

Details Description

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Comfortline 5DR (A6)

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Comfortline 5DR (A6)

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5563191
  • Stock #: U3064
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ2CW222362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3064
  • Mileage 124,202 KM

Vehicle Description

***New arrival*** Local no major accidents (only a $1900 and $1006) well maintained. Comes with bluetooth, heated seats, 6 CD changer, alloy wheels and more! Low interest financing available OAC. Call or text our sales team and book your test drive @604-265-9053

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

