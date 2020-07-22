2012 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
+ taxes & licensing
***New arrival*** Local no major accidents (only a $1900 and $1006) well maintained. Comes with bluetooth, heated seats, 6 CD changer, alloy wheels and more! Low interest financing available OAC. Call or text our sales team and book your test drive @604-265-9053
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9