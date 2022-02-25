Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf

165,888 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.0 TDI Highline ***DIESEL***

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.0 TDI Highline ***DIESEL***

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8404761
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM704328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

