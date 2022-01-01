2012 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
New to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch, we’re pleased to present this super locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 2012 Volkswagen Jettta TDI Highline! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this OpenRoad Certified 2012 Jetta Highline TDI has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! Equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder TDI diesel powerplant producing 140 Hp and a whopping 236 ft-lbs of torque channelled through a 6-speed automatic DSG with Tiptronic® transmission, this 2012 Jetta Highline TDI maintains an incredible 6.7 L/100 kms in the citty and 4.7L/100 kms on the highway! Features include: 17" Joda alloy wheels, 8-way manually adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth connectivity with voice activation, engine block heater, front fog lights, KESSY keyless access with push button start, heated leather front seats, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, Media Device Interface (MDI) with iPod® connectivity, multifunction trip computer, power glass tilt/slide sunroof, Fender premium audio with 6-disc CD changer, SIRIUS® satellite radio, and more! To truly recognize the immeasureble value this 2012 Jetta Highline TDI represents, in this exceptional condition, it must be seen and driven Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today, and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
