2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

154,088 KM

Details Features

$15,790

+ tax & licensing
$15,790

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2.0 TSI Comfortline *NAVIGATION* *HUGE SUNROOF* *VEGAN LEATHER* *ONE OWNER*

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$15,790

+ taxes & licensing

154,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8617352
  • Stock #: NA533557A
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX2CW598507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

