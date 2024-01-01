Menu
Recent Arrival! 2013 Acura MDX Technology White 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Leather.

2013 Acura MDX

112,500 KM

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura MDX

TECHNOLOGY

2013 Acura MDX

TECHNOLOGY

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H68DH002411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2013 Acura MDX Technology White 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Leather.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-XXXX

604-538-7022

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2013 Acura MDX