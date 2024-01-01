$20,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura MDX
TECHNOLOGY
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
112,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H68DH002411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2013 Acura MDX Technology White 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Leather.
Leather.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
