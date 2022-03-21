Menu
2013 Audi Q7

131,710 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2013 Audi Q7

2013 Audi Q7

3.0L

2013 Audi Q7

3.0L

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,710KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8916322
  • Stock #: N365448B
  • VIN: WA1CGCFE6DD006696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Too much of a good thing is not enough sometimes, so this Q7 offers more. This 2013 Audi Q7 is for sale today.

Often it is the tiniest detail we remember. That is why this Q7 was combed over and relentlessly refined to the finest detail to deliver a truly unforgettable experience. With room for 7 and all their gear, you can tackle all of the road bumps of life with the graceful ease this Q7 was designed for. Or you can throw the road for a curve and thrill the senses with an exhilarating drive. Wherever the road takes you, let this Q7 get you there in style.This SUV has 131,710 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email White Rock Dodge

