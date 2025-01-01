Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 BMW 3 Series

135,397 KM

Details Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12513943

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,397KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B3C57DF537027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2004 Honda Accord EX FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2004 Honda Accord EX FINANCING AVAILABLE 298,011 KM $4,599 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive FINANCING AVAILABLE 135,397 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2005 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE 237,432 KM $6,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2013 BMW 3 Series