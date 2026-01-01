$53,998+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW M3
Coupe
2013 BMW M3
Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 121,389 KM
Vehicle Description
ESS Tuning Supercharger Kit, BC Fordged Rims, Active Exhaust. The 2013 BMW M3 Coupe with automatic transmission delivers iconic performance with refined drivability. It is powered by a 4.0 litre naturally aspirated V8 with a 8,400 rpm redline. The seven speed automatic transmission provides rapid, smooth gear changes and manual control when desired. Rear wheel drive, an active M limited slip differential, and performance tuned suspension deliver sharp handling and excellent balance. Distinctive styling includes flared fenders and a carbon fibre roof. The interior features supportive sport seats, premium materials, and advanced driver focused technology. As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916