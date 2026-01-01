Menu
ESS Tuning Supercharger Kit, BC Fordged Rims, Active Exhaust. The 2013 BMW M3 Coupe with automatic transmission delivers iconic performance with refined drivability. It is powered by a 4.0 litre naturally aspirated V8 with a 8,400 rpm redline. The seven speed automatic transmission provides rapid, smooth gear changes and manual control when desired. Rear wheel drive, an active M limited slip differential, and performance tuned suspension deliver sharp handling and excellent balance. Distinctive styling includes flared fenders and a carbon fibre roof. The interior features supportive sport seats, premium materials, and advanced driver focused technology.

2013 BMW M3

121,389 KM

Details Description Features

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW M3

Coupe

13504230

2013 BMW M3

Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,389KM
VIN WBSKG9C50DJ594839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 121,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Competition Package
FROZEN WHITE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2013 BMW M3