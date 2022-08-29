Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

129,000 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

604-814-6220

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Auto 1LT

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Auto 1LT

Location

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9027778
  Stock #: AFK22-02079
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB7D7202079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr, Automatic, No Accidents, Local, 1.4L 4Cyl, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Radio FM/AM, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, AUX & USB Connector, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Keyless Entry, Fresh Oil Change and Serviced, Complete maintenance Records Available, Finance Available, One Year Warranty Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

