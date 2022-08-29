$8,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn Auto 1LT
Location
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
129,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9027778
- Stock #: AFK22-02079
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB7D7202079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr, Automatic, No Accidents, Local, 1.4L 4Cyl, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Radio FM/AM, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, AUX & USB Connector, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Keyless Entry, Fresh Oil Change and Serviced, Complete maintenance Records Available, Finance Available, One Year Warranty Included.
