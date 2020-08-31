Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

195,840 KM

$7,984

+ tax & licensing
$7,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,984

+ taxes & licensing

195,840KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731440
  • Stock #: H2797
  • VIN: 2GNFLEE34D6342797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

 

Come check out this beautiful 2013 Chevy Equinox. Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

 Can’t afford to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins!

 

We are Here 2 Help! Find us on 16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include TAX & DOCUMENTATION FEES. 

 

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

