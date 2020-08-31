2013 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
604-346-5151
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-346-5151
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Dealer #41643
Come check out this beautiful 2013 Chevy Equinox. Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.
Can’t afford to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins!
We are Here 2 Help! Find us on 16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)
Please be advised the price does not include TAX & DOCUMENTATION FEES.
Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2