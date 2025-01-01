Menu
Account
Sign In
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm Great Bank Financing Options Available - Bad Credit? - No Credit? - First Time Buyer? We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation. Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/ 100% APPROVAL with OAC Auto Clearance Center Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount We Buy Cars Cash Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The Peoples Choice

2013 Chrysler 200

198,358 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chrysler 200

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12462613

2013 Chrysler 200

Touring

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,358KM
VIN 1C3CCBBB4DN509567

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 509567
  • Mileage 198,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com



Disclosure:

$795 DOC+

$1195 FINANCE FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm



Great Bank Financing Options Available



- Bad Credit?

- No Credit?

- First Time Buyer?



We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation.



Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car



Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/



100% APPROVAL with OAC





Auto Clearance Center



Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties

Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount

We Buy Cars Cash



Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The People's Choice

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Braking Assist
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Battery: maintenance-free
Alternator: 140 amps
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Emissions: federal
Upholstery: premium cloth
Infotainment: Uconnect
Tuned suspension: touring
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Battery rating: 525 CCA
Window defogger: rear
Assist handle: rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Reading lights: front / rear
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Grille color: chrome accents / silver
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / jack
Power outlet(s): 12V front / two 12V front
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash
Laminated glass: acoustic front side / acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 2 / integrated
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 62,092 KM $35,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 134,456 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GX for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GX 120,787 KM $12,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2013 Chrysler 200