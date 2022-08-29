$11,842+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler 200
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$11,842
- Listing ID: 9065869
- Stock #: 22RM0654B
- VIN: 1C3CCBCG9DN691129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited features HEATED FRONT SEATS & A LEATHER STEERING WHEEL. TOUCHSCREEN, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, hidden exhaust, power front windows and much more. With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
