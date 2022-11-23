2013 Dodge Dart

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 1 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9396583

9396583 Stock #: 17050AA

17050AA VIN: 1C3CDFCH1DD230820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,150 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.