2013 Dodge Dart
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
123,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9396583
- Stock #: 17050AA
- VIN: 1C3CDFCH1DD230820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,150 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 123,150 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
