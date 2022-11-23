Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

123,150 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

123,150KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9396583
  • Stock #: 17050AA
  • VIN: 1C3CDFCH1DD230820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Who says compacts need to be boring? This Dodge Dart is an exciting offering in a competitive segment. This 2013 Dodge Dart is for sale today.

This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 123,150 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

