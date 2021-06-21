Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

209,423 KM

Details Description Features

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Stow-N-Go, No Declarations, 7-Passenger, Bluetooth

Stow-N-Go, No Declarations, 7-Passenger, Bluetooth

Location

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

209,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7367963
  • Stock #: 3278
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5DR563278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,423 KM

Vehicle Description

No Declarations! Stow N Go 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with Bluetooth, 7-passenger fold into the floor seating, front and rear zone air conditioning, iPod hookup with CD player, all of the standard power options and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

