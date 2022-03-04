2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8641289

8641289 Stock #: 22CP7477A

22CP7477A VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR735126

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,043 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD 3.6L VVT V6 engine Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire 17" steel wheels w/wheel covers P225/65R17 touring BSW tires Powertrain Autostick V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats 2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats Additional Features Wheel Covers Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.