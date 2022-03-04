Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

115,043 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 8641289
  2. 8641289
  3. 8641289
  4. 8641289
  5. 8641289
  6. 8641289
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,043KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8641289
  • Stock #: 22CP7477A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR735126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,043 KM

Vehicle Description

This well maintained '13 Caravan features keyless entry, cloth low back bucket seats, power 8-way driver seat, a/c with tri-zone temperature control, Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3 with 4 speakers, power windows front, second row, and power third row quarter vented windows, power locks, power heated mirrors with manual fold away, 2nd row bench seat with rear Stow 'N Go 60/40 split seats, DVD player, a tilt/telescopic steering column, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise controls,?tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, touring suspension, exterior temperature display, a back-up camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and more!With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
17" steel wheels w/wheel covers
P225/65R17 touring BSW tires
Autostick
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Air Suspension
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats
Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2019 BMW X5
95,654 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang
7,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3
23,032 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory