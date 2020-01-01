Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Econoline

E150 Cargo Van, Only 88,000 kms, Shelving + Ladder

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Econoline

E150 Cargo Van, Only 88,000 kms, Shelving + Ladder

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,317KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4473693
  • Stock #: 5588
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW2DDA55588
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Local and No Accidents! Only 88,000km's on this 2013 Ford Econoline E-150 Cargo Van! Amazing condition inside and out. Finance options available and loaded with all of the expensive add-ons such as: Ladder Racks, AC Power Invertor, Bulkhead, Shelving, Flooring, Lockbox and more.

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2010 Ford Escape Lim...
 150,085 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2002 Toyota Highland...
 161,649 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Commander ...
 208,004 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Send A Message