2013 Ford Escape

Local, one owner, Titanium 4WD, 240HP 2.0L fuel efficient 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, leather, power heated front saets, remote entry, remote start, bluetooth, perimeter alarm, HID h/lights, panoramic roof, navigation, auto park sys, rever view camera, reverse sensing, trailer tow, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, alloy wheels and much more for you to enjoy. Please drop by for a look and a test drive,. You'll be glad you did.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

