2013 Ford Escape

150,484 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2013 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,484KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9400348
  Stock #: N509439A
  VIN: 1FMCU0GX6DUB67011

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N509439A
  Mileage 150,484 KM

Vehicle Description

With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2013 Ford Escape is for sale today.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 150,484 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 178HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

