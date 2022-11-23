$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
150,484KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9400348
- Stock #: N509439A
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX6DUB67011
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 150,484 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 178HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
