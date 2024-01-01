$15,980+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4x4 SuperCab, 5.0L V8, Local, No Accidents, 161k, Affordable
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
Certified
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 7747
- Mileage 161,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Local and No Accidents! Only 161,000 km's and 25 Service Records! Well equipped with 5.0L V8 engine, electronic 4x4, air conditioning, 110v Power Inverter, ARE Trades Canopy, Spray-In boxliner and more.
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $375
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
Vehicle Features
