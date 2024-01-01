2013 Ford F-150

Menu
Local and No Accidents! Only 161,000 kms and 25 Service Records! Well equipped with 5.0L V8 engine, electronic 4x4, air conditioning, 110v Power Inverter, ARE Trades Canopy, Spray-In boxliner and more. 

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220 

(604) 585-1831

161,159 KM

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

161,159KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1EF1DKF87747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7747
  • Mileage 161,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Accidents! Only 161,000 km's and 25 Service Records! Well equipped with 5.0L V8 engine, electronic 4x4, air conditioning, 110v Power Inverter, ARE Trades Canopy, Spray-In boxliner and more. 


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

MEMORY SEAT

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

