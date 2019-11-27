2013 Ford F-150

Local, accident free, 1 OWNER, XLT, crew, 4X4, 157" w/base, 3.55 locking axle, power group, bluetooth, 5.0L V8, 6 spd auto, passive anti theft, fog lamps, trailer brake controller, reverse sensing, box side steps, pwr adjustable pedals, remote entry, passive anti theft, aluminum wheels and more. Please drop by for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

