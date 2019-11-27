Menu
2013 Ford F-150

XLT, LOCAL, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS

2013 Ford F-150

XLT, LOCAL, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,652KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4390584
  • Stock #: AA19331
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF8DFA63670
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Local, accident free, 1 OWNER, XLT, crew, 4X4, 157" w/base, 3.55 locking axle, power group, bluetooth, 5.0L V8, 6 spd auto, passive anti theft, fog lamps, trailer brake controller, reverse sensing, box side steps, pwr adjustable pedals, remote entry, passive anti theft, aluminum wheels and more.  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did. 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

